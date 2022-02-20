Telangana: CM KCR to meet Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray in Mumbai today

Telangana Chief Minister KCR, who has been sharply criticising the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the past few days, has focused on national politics. Another key step will be taken in this direction. As part of this, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will leave for Mumbai on Sunday for a meeting with Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.



KCR will arrive in Mumbai on a special flight from Hyderabad at 11 am on Sunday. He is scheduled to meet Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray at his residence at around 1 p.m. Along with KCR, his team will have lunch with Uddhav Thackeray on the occasion. After lunch, he will go to NCP leader Sharad Pawar's residence to discuss national political issues. Then return to Hyderabad in the evening.



Meanwhile, it seems that Minister Harish Rao will also be going to Mumbai along with CM KCR. Information that KCR will go to Karnataka after the end of the Mumbai tour. It is learned that he will meet former Prime Minister Deve Gowda there. Besides, there are also speculations that KCR may also attend a meeting to be organized by Mamata Banerjee in Delhi.