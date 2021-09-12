Telangana: CM KCR to visit Yadadri on September 14 to oversee the temple works

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is scheduled to visit Yadadri on the 14th of this month to review the reconstruction work of the temple. About 90 percent of reconstruction works on the Yadadri temple, which started five and a half years ago has been almost completed. While all the major works of the temple have already been completed, the rest of the work is in progress. The sapta gopurams, inner and outer walls, and the idols of Alwar were adorned with Kakatiya traditional black stone carvings and the Shiva temple is also ready.



Earlier, CM KCR left for Delhi on the 1st of this month and met Prime Minister Modi on September 3 and requested him to come for the reopening of the temple. The Prime Minister also expressed willingness. On the other hand, the Chief Minister is expected to invite Indian President Ram Nath Kovind.



The CM from Delhi directed the authorities to expedite the temple works. To this end, CMO Chief Secretary Bhopal Reddy inspected the construction work of the Yadadri Srilaxmi Narasimha Swamy Temple. On this occasion, the work of the headquarters lift, chariot, queue lines, and queue complex was examined.



There is information that CM KCR will consult Chinna Jeeyar Swami once again and take a final decision on the reopening of the temple. Officials said arrangements will be made in line with the CM's decision and opined that construction of VIP cottages, including the Presidential Cottage, has also been completed. All works on 15 cottages has been completed. Yadadri Development Authority chairman Kishan Rao said the work would be completed in another week.



The Railway department has permitted to extend the existing MMTS train from Ghatkesar to Yadadri. Free RTC bus services from Yadadri Gutta to the temple and three separate helipads are also being set up at the temple.