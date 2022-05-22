Telangana CM KCR will tour Chandigarh today, to meet farmers families

Telangana CM KCR who is on a tour of the northern states will leave for Chandigarh today to meet Farmers' families who were martyred in the farmer's movement. He will provide financial assistance to the Chief Ministers of Delhi and Punjab. However, on Sunday afternoon, CM KCR will go to the residence of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. The two leaders will leave for Chandigarh after lunch.



On this occasion, CM KCR will visit about 600 farmer families who have participated in the farmer movement and distribute cheques at the rate of Rs 3 lakh per family. Later, he will reach Delhi.

Meanwhile, CM KCR will visit Bangalore on the 26th of this month as part of a nationwide tour and meet former Indian Prime Minister Deve Gowda and former Karnataka Chief Minister Kumaraswamy. KCR as always known will visit Ralegaon Siddi on May 27 to meet prominent social activist Anna Hazare and is scheduled to visit Bengal and Bihar on May 29 or 30. The CM will visit the families of Indian soldiers who were martyred in the Galvan Valley.