Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Discusses Investment Opportunities with Queensland Delegation
Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, along with IT and Industries Minister Sridhar Babu, held discussions with a high-level delegation from the Australian state of Queensland. The meeting focused on Telangana’s favourable investment climate and the incentives offered for businesses in the state.
The discussions covered various sectors, including industries, a proposed sports university, trading, and other investment opportunities. The Queensland representatives responded positively to the investment prospects in Telangana and showed interest in potential collaborations.
The delegation included Queensland Governor Dr. Jeannette Young, Minister for Finance, Trade, Employment, and Training Roslyn Bates, along with other prominent officials and senior government representatives.