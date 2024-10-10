Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Focuses on Increasing Revenue

Hyderabad: Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has directed officials to focus on strategies for boosting state revenue in line with the annual targets. In a review meeting held with Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and senior officials from various departments, the Chief Minister emphasized the need to improve the performance of revenue-generating departments to meet the state's financial goals.

The meeting was attended by Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, Chief Secretary Shanti Kumari, and other high-ranking officials, who discussed ways to enhance departmental efficiency and achieve set targets for the year.

CM Revanth Reddy urged the departments to concentrate on improving their revenue streams and ensuring that the state’s financial objectives are met effectively.