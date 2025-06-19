Telangana CM Revanth Reddy heads to Delhi for two-day visit

Telangana's Chief Minister Revanth Reddy embarked on a two-day trip to Delhi this morning, accompanied by Irrigation and Civil Supplies Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy and IT, Industries and Commerce Minister Duddilla Sridhar Babu. The delegation’s schedule includes a significant meeting with former British Prime Minister Tony Blair at 11 am, who currently heads the Tony Blair Institute for Global Change (TBI). The discussions will focus on potential investments and cooperation projects in Telangana, as TBI is actively involved in global development programmes.

Following this, Chief Minister Reddy is set to engage with Union Water Resources Minister CR Patil at noon. The Telangana government plans to express its objections concerning the Godavari-Bankacherla project proposed by Andhra Pradesh. A detailed report addressing this issue will be presented to officials from the Central Water Resources Commission (CWC).

Additionally, discussions with Union ministers will cover the progress of ongoing projects and the release of central funds owed to the state. Congress sources indicate that Reddy may also meet AICC leaders towards the end of his visit to address key matters, including the filling of party posts and the allocation of nominated positions.