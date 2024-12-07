Telangana CM Revanth Reddy honours soldiers amid Armed Forces Flag Day

In a heartfelt tribute to the nation’s valiant defenders, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy emphasized the enduring sacrifices made by soldiers who tirelessly protect the country. Speaking on the occasion of Armed Forces Flag Day, he called upon citizens to recognize and honor the contributions of these brave men and women.

"The sacrifice of the brave soldiers who are giving their all for the protection of the country is unforgettable," the Chief Minister remarked. He highlighted the importance of supporting the families of these immortal soldiers, underscoring that it is the duty of every citizen to remember their sacrifices and stand by them.

Armed Forces Flag Day serves as a reminder of the commitment and valor exhibited by the armed forces.