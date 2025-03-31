Live
Telangana CM Revanth Reddy inspects model housing colony in Huzurnagar
Huzurnagar: Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy inspected the model housing colony built under the weaker sections housing scheme at Ramaswami Gutta, Huzurnagar.
Accompanied by ministers Uttam Kumar Reddy, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, legislative council member Mahesh Kumar Goud, chief secretary Santhi Kumari, and other officials, the chief minister reviewed the colony’s infrastructure and housing provisions.
The initiative is part of the government’s commitment to providing quality housing for marginalised communities, ensuring improved living standards and modern amenities. The visit reflects the administration’s focus on welfare-driven development and inclusive growth.
