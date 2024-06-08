Live
Just In
Telangana CM Revanth Reddy orders for Ramoji Rao's rituals with state honours
The sudden demise of Ramoji Rao, the head of group companies, has left the Telugu industry in shock. Various celebrities and politicians are expressing their condolences on the passing of the renowned figure.
Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has fondly remembered Ramoji Rao for his contributions to Telugu journalism and the industrial sector, stating that his loss is deeply felt. He extended his prayers for the soul of Ramoji Rao to rest in peace and extended his deepest sympathies to the family members of the late industrialist.
Ramoji Rao's last rites will be conducted with official formalities, as per the orders issued by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy to Chief Secretary Shantikumari.
Despite being in Delhi for a CWC meeting, the CM ensured that the funeral arrangements are supervised by the Ranga Reddy Collector and Cyberabad Commissioner.
The entire Telugu industry is mourning the loss of a visionary leader in journalism and industry, and his legacy will continue to be remembered by all those who knew him.