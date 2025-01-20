Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Receives Warm Welcome at Zurich Airport Ahead of WEF Summit

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy arrived in Zurich to attend the prestigious World Economic Forum (WEF) Summit, receiving a grand welcome at the airport. Accompanied by Minister Duddilla Sridhar Babu and a team of senior officials, the Chief Minister was greeted enthusiastically by members of the Telugu diaspora settled in Zurich, who turned out in large numbers to convey their appreciation and support.

In a notable moment at Zurich Airport, Chief Ministers Revanth Reddy and Andhra Pradesh's N. Chandrababu Naidu met cordially. Their discussion reportedly touched upon various developmental projects and investment opportunities in both states. Union Minister Rammohan Naidu, Minister Sridhar Babu, and Andhra Pradesh Minister Nara Lokesh were also present during this interaction.

On the first day of the WEF Summit, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is scheduled to meet several global industrial leaders. With a strategic vision to position Telangana as a prime destination for international investments, the state delegation is keen to showcase Telangana’s growth potential and its investor-friendly policies.

This visit highlights Telangana’s commitment to fostering global partnerships and solidifying its presence as a hub for innovation and development on the international stage.