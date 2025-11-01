Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Seeks International Investment

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has invited Canadian representatives to invest in the state, during a meeting at the State Secretariat on Saturday with a team from the High Commission of Canada to India, led by Christopher Cooter. The discussion focused on enhancing collaboration in sectors such as IT, pharmaceuticals, aerospace, defence, and urban infrastructure.

During the meeting, CM Reddy highlighted ambitious government projects and encouraged Canadian investors to consider opportunities in startups, education, and advanced technology centres. Participants included Canadian Minister Ed Jager, Trade Commissioner Vikram Jain, and Telangana Government Special CS Jayesh Ranjan, among others.

In a separate engagement, French Consul General Marc Lamy and his team also met with CM Reddy to review ongoing French projects in Hyderabad. The Chief Minister urged the French representatives to increase their investments in the city and strengthen the French Bureau's presence in Hyderabad. This meeting was attended by Special CS Jayesh Ranjan, along with other officials.

Additionally, MLA Sudarshan Reddy, recently appointed as an advisor to the Telangana State Government, held discussions with CM Reddy about key issues. The meeting included contributions from TPCC President Mahesh Kumar Goud, MLAs from the joint Nizamabad district, corporation chairmen, and other leaders.