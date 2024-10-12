Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Visits Native Village Kondareddypalli for Dussehra Celebrations

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy visited his native village of Kondareddypalli on Saturday, marking his first visit as Chief Minister. The occasion was celebrated with great enthusiasm by villagers, who extended a warm welcome to their leader as he arrived to partake in the Dussehra festivities.

The visit holds special meaning, as it is customary for the residents to celebrate Dussehra in their hometown each year. However, this year’s celebration was particularly noteworthy, being the CM's first visit since taking office.



In preparation for the occasion, the local administration made extensive arrangements. During his visit, the Chief Minister inaugurated several important developments in the village, which included, a new Panchayat building constructed at a cost of ₹72 lakhs, the Amara Jawanu Yadaya Memorial Library, built with a budget of ₹55 lakhs, the BC Social Building at a cost of ₹45 lakhs, the Veterinary Hospital buildings, also constructed for Rs. 45 lakhs



The inauguration of these facilities reflects the government's commitment to improving local infrastructure and providing essential services to the community.