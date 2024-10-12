Live
- Felt 'changemaker' PM Modi's 'astral energy', admits former British PM Boris Johnson
- 1st sign of Alzheimer’s in women linked to quality of good cholesterol: Study
- Aid entering Gaza at lowest level in months: UN
- Not practical: UP Cong chief demands rollback of NCPCR recommendations on madrasas
- South Korea-US-Japan summit expected near 2024 end
- India, US working together to expand strategic technology partnership: Minister
- PM Gati Shakti scheme cut logistics cost, enabled better service delivery: Piyush Goyal
- Tributes Paid to Bashirunnisha by Kadapa Leaders
- FPIs selling did not impact Indian stock market much as DIIs come to the rescue
- Amaravati Touring Talkies, Vishva Karthikeya’s New movie Launched
Just In
Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Visits Native Village Kondareddypalli for Dussehra Celebrations
Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy visited his native village of Kondareddypalli on Saturday, marking his first visit as Chief Minister.
Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy visited his native village of Kondareddypalli on Saturday, marking his first visit as Chief Minister. The occasion was celebrated with great enthusiasm by villagers, who extended a warm welcome to their leader as he arrived to partake in the Dussehra festivities.
The visit holds special meaning, as it is customary for the residents to celebrate Dussehra in their hometown each year. However, this year’s celebration was particularly noteworthy, being the CM's first visit since taking office.
In preparation for the occasion, the local administration made extensive arrangements. During his visit, the Chief Minister inaugurated several important developments in the village, which included, a new Panchayat building constructed at a cost of ₹72 lakhs, the Amara Jawanu Yadaya Memorial Library, built with a budget of ₹55 lakhs, the BC Social Building at a cost of ₹45 lakhs, the Veterinary Hospital buildings, also constructed for Rs. 45 lakhs
The inauguration of these facilities reflects the government's commitment to improving local infrastructure and providing essential services to the community.