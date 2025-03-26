Telangana CM Revanth Reddy vows strict action against online betting apps

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has issued a stern warning against online betting applications, stating that the government will take strict action against those who operate or promote such platforms. To curb and eliminate these activities, a special investigation team (SIT) with full authority will be formed, he announced.

During a discussion on budget allocations in the Legislative Assembly, the chief minister intervened and made it clear that the government is determined to act firmly against online betting, gaming, and rummy platforms.

"Merely interrogating those who promote such platforms will not provide a permanent solution. Many people are falling victim to online betting and gaming apps. The issue cannot be resolved by taking action only within the state. Operators running these activities from other states and abroad must also be targeted," he asserted.

Although a law was enacted in 2017 to ban such activities, its enforcement has been lax, leading to an increase in misuse. The chief minister highlighted that several national and international entities, individuals, and criminals from different countries are involved in online betting operations.

Furthermore, Revanth Reddy pointed out that the existing legal framework lacks stringent punishments for those running these platforms. He stressed the need to amend the law to impose stricter penalties. He also made it clear that Telangana would not tolerate not only online betting and rummy apps but also other forms of addiction, including ganja, cocaine, and cockfighting.

On land allocations and Future City

Addressing concerns about land allocation in Gachibowli, the chief minister clarified that the disputed land does not belong to the Central University and has no connection with it. He explained that the land had been allotted to a bogus company named IMG Bharat in 2006 but was cancelled by the then Congress government. For nearly 25 years, the case was pending in the courts.

After assuming office, Revanth Reddy said his government fought the case in the Supreme Court and successfully reclaimed the land. The government has now allocated the land to TSIIC, with a structured development plan to establish IT companies and other industries. He dismissed rumours that the land was a reserved forest area.

Emphasising Telangana’s vision for sustainable industrial development, the chief minister stated that the government is committed to creating a Net Zero City instead of allowing polluting pharma industries. He also assured compensation for those losing land due to industrial projects, ensuring employment and livelihood opportunities for affected families.

"The responsibility of supporting those who lose their lands lies with the government. We must provide jobs and employment opportunities for such families," he concluded.