Telangana CM Unveils Telangana Mother Statue, Celebrates Historic Milestone

Chief Minister K. Revanth Reddy unveiled the "Telangana Thalli" (Mother Telangana) statue at the state secretariat, marking a proud moment for the people of Telangana. The event, he said, symbolizes the state's identity and recognizes the decades of struggle that led to its formation.

Speaking at the ceremony, the CM described the unveiling as a significant historical event that would be remembered for years to come. The Telangana Thalli statue, positioned at the Secretariat, serves as a permanent symbol of the state's rich culture and history.

Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Telangana State Secretariat Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, along with cabinet ministers, were present to unveil the statue. In his speech, Vikramarka expressed his regret that, after Telangana’s formation, there had been no initiative to honor Telangana Thalli or give her an official recognition. He acknowledged that, for years, the aspirations of the people were not fully realized.

Vikramarka recalled the hopes that accompanied the formation of Telangana, including the desire for the state's culture to be revived and the people’s identity to be respected. He also remembered the solidarity displayed during the Telangana movement, when youth proudly marked their vehicles with "TG" and wore green symbols as a sign of their commitment. Yet, after the formation of the state, many of these wishes went unfulfilled.

However, he noted that since the public government came into power, they had worked to address those dreams, including the formal recognition of the song by Andhesri, which became an anthem for the movement. Though promised during the unified state era, it was only after Telangana’s formation that the government officially declared it as the state anthem.

The government also decided to honor several prominent Telangana figures, including poets and activists like Kavi Gud Ayyanna, Gaddar, Bandi Yadagiri, and others. These individuals and their families will be awarded land and cash as a tribute to their contributions.

Moving forward, December 9 will be celebrated annually as Telangana Thalli Avatharana Utsavam, a state festival, observed at the state, district, and mandal levels.

The CM made it clear that any attempt to undermine or change the Telangana Thalli statue in the future would be met with legal action. He emphasized that this decision was made to fulfill the long-standing aspirations of the people of Telangana.

The event was attended by various political figures, including Legislative Council Chairman Gutta Sukhender Reddy, Assembly Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar, ministers Uttam Kumar Reddy, Duddilla Sridhar Babu, Damodara Rajanarsimha, Komatireddy Venkata Reddy, Tummala Nageswara Rao, and others. Senior officials, including Chief Secretary Shanti Kumari and DGP Jitender, were also present at the event.



