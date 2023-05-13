Live
Telangana Congress celebrates Karnataka victory
Hyderabad: The victory of Congress in Karnataka brought cheers to its camp in Telangana with the party leaders and workers joining the celebrations on Saturday.
As it became clear that the Congress was racing ahead to get a majority in the Karnataka Assembly, celebrations started at Gandhi Bhavan, the headquarters of Telangana Congress.
Party functionaries were seen dancing amid the drumbeats. Holding party flags and the cut-outs of Congress leaders -- Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, the party workers joined the celebrations.
The enthusiastic Congress workers were also seen bursting firecrackers and distributing sweets. Some party workers took out a bike rally to celebrate the victory.
Congress in-charge for Telangana Manikrao Thakare, state Congress chief A. Revanth Reddy and other leaders performed 'puja' at a temple as thanksgiving.
They exuded confidence that the Congress party will repeat the performance in Telangana, where elections are due to be held later this year.