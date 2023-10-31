Telangana Congress chief, Owaisi allege phone hacking attempt

Hyderabad: Telangana state Congress President A Revanth Reddy and AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday alleged phone hacking attempts and shared messages received on their iPhones, with the media.

The alert messages received by the leaders read, “State-sponsored attackers may be targeting your iPhone.”

“Apple believes you are being targeted by state-sponsored attackers who are trying to remotely compromise the iPhone,” says another message.

Revanth Reddy, who is also a Member of Parliament, shared the alert message on X. “Fighting for people, for justice and to ensure their rights is our sole priority in the Congress. We have been fighting for the people of Telangana without compromise. The illegal hacking of our phones using spyware is a breach of privacy, human dignity and political rights,” he wrote on the micro-blogging site.

“But nothing will deter us. We will fight for Telangana and its people till our last breath,” he added with hashtag BRSBJPBhaiBhai and ByeByeKCR.

Revanth Reddy had on Monday accused the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) of tapping and hacking the phones of Congress leaders in an attempt to win the forthcoming Assembly elections. He had alleged that BRS working president KT Rama Rao engaged a private army comprising “international criminals” to hack the phones of Congress leaders.

He also alleged that the BRS government was trying to find out who was supporting the Congress. The TPCC president also said that several police officers had been threatening his relatives and friends and making public their private conversations.

Meanwhile, AIMIM President and Hyderabad MP Owaisi, too, shared an alert message received on his iPhone.

“Received an Apple Threat Notification last night that attackers may be targeting my phone,” wrote Owaisi while sharing the message on ‘X’ and used a Urdu couplet to target those behind the hacking attempt saying they neither hide completely nor come out in the open.