Telangana Congress convenes CLP meeting, Jagga Reddy boycotts expressing dissatisfaction

The Telangana Congress party has convened a CLP meeting on strategies to be followed to question the government in the assembly meetings to be held from Monday. The meeting was held at the Taj Deccan Hotel instead of Gandhi Bhavan.



Meanwhile, MLA Jagga Reddy has given a rude shock at the beginning of the meeting as another controversy erupted between Revanth Reddy and him when the latter has went to Medak Church on Sunday. Jagga Reddy has been furious citing that he has no information on the PCC's Medak tour.

Against this backdrop, Jagga Reddy has asked the CLP leaders that speak about PCC Revanth Reddy. However, Bhatti Vikramaka said it is not the right time to discuss, which led Jagga Reddy to boycott the CLP meeting. Jagga Reddy has been expressing dissatisfaction with the developments in the PCC for some time and wrote a letter to the High Command.

On the other hand, CLP leader Bhatti Vikramaka is going into public with the name Peoples March. It was also decided to give a memorandum to the governor on the problems faced by farmers in the state.