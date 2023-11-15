Live
Telangana Congress leader protests midnight police search of his house
Midnight search at his residence by the police evoked strong protest from Congress leader Madhu Goud Yaskhi, who is contesting the Assembly election...
Midnight search at his residence by the police evoked strong protest from Congress leader Madhu Goud Yaskhi, who is contesting the Assembly election from LB Nagar constituency in Hyderabad.
The Congress leader took strong objection to the police action and insisted that officers produce a search warrant.
Tension prevailed at Madhu Yaskhi's residence in Hayat Nagar when a team of police officials reached there for a search.
When police officers told him that they received a complaint about money distribution, the former MP asked them to show the complaint.
He alleged that the police officials were acting at the behest of the ruling party. He said the police came without a search warrant and were not ready to show even the complaint received.
Yaskhi's supporters raised slogans against the BRS and MLA Sudheer Reddy, who is seeking re-election.
Madhu Yaskhi, who is also chairman of the Congress campaign committee, said the police harassed him and his workers at the behest of the BRS leaders.
He said, unable to face him in the poll battle, BRS candidate Sudheer Reddy was using police to harass him. The Congress leader claimed that the police found nothing during the search.
