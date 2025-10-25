Telangana Congress leaders arrive in Delhi for DCC candidate selection

In a significant political gathering, Telangana Congress leaders, including Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka, and PCC Chief Mahesh Kumar Goud, have arrived in Delhi. They are set to convene at the party's new office, Indira Bhavan, at 3 pm today, to discuss the crucial selection of District Congress Committee (DCC) candidates.

The meeting follows the submission of a report by AICC observers, who recently completed a tour of all districts, gathering input from party workers. This report includes the names of three candidates from various social groups in each district, aimed at ensuring broader representation.

A key discussion point during the meeting will be the findings and recommendations outlined in the observers' report. The Congress leadership is expected to announce the final list of DCC candidates in the first week of November.