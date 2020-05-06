Telangana: Congress leaders hits out at KCR for calling them jokers

Telangana: Congress leaders Bhatti Vikramarka, V Hanumantha Rao and Jagga Reddy took a dig at the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for calling them as 'jokers'. Jaggareddy said that the KCR's arrogance will lead to his downfall.

"KCR has become the Chief Minister only after the Congress party agreed to grant statehood to Telangana. And now the Congress leaders who persuaded Sonia Gandhi for the statehood is now appearing as jokers to KCR," he said.

Senior Congress leaders V Hanumantha Rao said that KCR's comments on the Congress party were egregious. He said that whatever the party had spoken were the facts learned after speaking to the farmers. While the Chief Minister who was not aware of the facts speaking only after listening to the mediators.

Hanumantha Rao said that the Chhattisgarh has waived off Rs 11,000 crore of farmer loan and the state also bought 85 lakh metric tonnes of paddy from the farmers. The chief minister has to learn that power does not last forever, said the Congress leader adding that they will stand by the public no matter how the ruling party is criticising them.