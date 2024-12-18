Telangana Congress Leaders Stage Chalo Raj Bhavan Rally Against Manipur and Adani Issues

Hyderabad witnessed a massive political rally as Telangana Congress leaders, under the leadership of Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) Chief Mahesh Kumar Goud, staged the "Chalo Raj Bhavan" protest on Tuesday. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka, and several ministers participated in the rally, which began at the Indira Gandhi statue on Necklace Road and culminated at Raj Bhavan.

The rally was organized to protest against the Central government’s alleged inaction on key issues, including the Manipur unrest and the Adani controversy. Holding party flags, a large number of Congress workers, leaders, and followers marched in unison, showcasing their solidarity.

To ensure the rally’s smooth conduct, city police made elaborate security arrangements along the route from Necklace Road to Raj Bhavan. Despite the heavy police presence, the leaders and protesters remained firm in their demands.

Upon reaching Raj Bhavan, Revanth Reddy, Mahesh Kumar Goud, and other Congress leaders squatted on the main road, staging a protest. They denounced the Central government’s attitude toward the Adani controversy and the ongoing crisis in Manipur.

The Congress leaders announced their intention to submit a memorandum to the Governor, highlighting their concerns and demanding immediate action on the pressing issues. This rally underscores the Congress party's efforts to bring these matters to the forefront as they prepare for the upcoming political challenges in Telangana.