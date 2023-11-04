Telangana Congress writes to Prez Murmu, seeks CBI probe into KLIP failure

Hyderabad: The Telangana Congress has demanded the President to recommend to the Union government for a CBI probe into failure of Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project and safeguarding people in the Godavari catchment.

In a letter to President DroupadiMurmu, the party leaders brought to her notice recent sinking of piers of Medigadda and water leakage from Annaram barrage under the project.

They said the six-member committee led by member (Disaster & Resilience), National Dam Safety Authority, also found technical deficiencies in construction of the Medigadda barrage in a recent field study.

The leaders said the project barrages were built with loans from public sector banks, public funding agencies such as the Rural Electrification Corporation (REC), Power Finance Corporation (PFC), NABARD to the Kaleshwaram Corporation, registered under the Companies Act.

The party pointed out that the illegality needs to be inquired by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Serious Fraud Investigation Organization (SFIO), National Dam Safety Authority, Enforcement Directorate (ED).

The party demanded the President and also Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan to direct the Centre to oversee the repairs and safety of the three Kaleshwaram barrages to avoid human and property loss due to sudden damage to barrages and sudden release of water and also direct investigation by the CBI as the loan money involved to the tune of Rs. 80,000 crore was procured from the Central government lending agencies and public sector banks.