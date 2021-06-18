Telangana: Contract lecturers to get 30 % pay hike

Adarshnagar: The State government on Thursday decided to offer basic pay to contract lecturers. The lecturers in junior and degree colleges and polytechnics will get a hike, as per PRC recommendations.

The related GOs were issued by the Finance department, as the Cabinet offered its nod for the same. Finance Minister T Harish Rao, Education Minister Sabita Indra Reddy, Jagadish Reddy, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar offered the order copies to the JAC members.

The government released GOs 104, 105 and 106 for increasing the basic pay of contract lecturers. The ministers greeted contract lecturers on getting basic pay. A 30 percent hike of salary is also extended to guest and contract lecturers who work on hourly basis.

Harish Rao revealed that the lecturers can get basic pay with the GOs.

Principal Secretary (Education) Sandip Kumar Sultania, JAC chairman Kanaka Chandram, members Nagesh, Malati Vinod Kumar, Umashankar were present.