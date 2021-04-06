Telangana: Coronavirus spread beyond imagination

Hyderabad: The official machinery of the GHMC and Health department are yet to wake up from slumber though there has been a sharp surge in the Covid-19 cases in Telangana State. According to sources, thirteen to fifteen hundred new cases are getting recorded every day. In the past one month, the total number of new cases are said to be around 14,000. On Monday, nearly 11 policemen working in the Banjara Hills police station are said to have tested positive. In GHMC limits alone, over 300 cases were reported on Monday.

There is also no proper supply of home kits for those who have been asked to stay at home and get treated.



Despite such grave situations, neither the GHMC nor the Health department has taken up any major campaign to create awareness on the pandemic and the grave situation it could lead to if people continue to show laxity in following the Covid-19 norms.

People are still not restricting the number of guests at functions, there is no proper check on the eateries regarding following Covid-19 regulations, pubs continue to operate while the guests violate the norms. The man on the street too is still reluctant to use a mask. When asked by The Hans India, they feel that the pandemic is on the wane. It may be mentioned here that when the situation was not so serious last year this day, lockdown was imposed. Official data shows that as many as 334 total positive cases were registered on April 5, 2020.





The Government had issued guidelines on how to protect oneself from the virus and implementation of it was taken up on a large scale particularly compulsory use of face masks and maintaining physical distancing.Now exactly one year later, 1,097 new positive cases were recorded but there is no strict implementation of Covid-19 norms. Only traffic police at some points are seen imposing challans on those who do not wear masks.





Most of them continue to hang the mask around their neck or do not cover the nose properly. Last year shops were strict and had virtually barred the entry of people by creating counters at the entrance itself. In medical shops marking were made and people used to insist on social distancing.

Such seriousness is not seen in the state this time. When contacted, Health officials said that the guidelines were issued about a week back and people should strictly adhere to it. People are now experienced, and they should know how to protect themselves and their families. A visit to some gated communities in the city also indicated that unlike last year, this time even the regular sanitisation activity is not being taken up.