Telangana crosses 55,000-mark in coronavirus positive cases, reports 1,473 fresh cases

Coronavirus in Telangana: With the new 1,473 coronavirus positive cases, the coronavirus tally in Telangana state crossed the 55,000-mark on Monday, according to the COVID-19 media bulletin. The total number of positive cases now stands at 55,532.

Out of the total fresh cases, areas under GHMC limits reported 506 cases followed by 168 cases in Rangareddy district, 111 in Warangal Urban, 98 in Sangareddy and 86 in Medchal Malkajgiri. In the last 24 hours, 9,817 samples were tested out of which 1,473 reported positive and the total tests in Telangana stood at 245 per million. Meanwhile, eight persons died of the coronavirus in the last 24 hours pushing the total death toll to 471.

On the other hand, 774 persons have been recovered and discharged from various hospitals. With this, the total number of recoveries went up to 42,106.

The positive cases reported from other districts include Nizamabad (41), Mahabubabad(34), Jogulamba-Gadwal (32), Suryapet (32), Adilabad (28), Nalgonda (28), Khammam (20), Nagarkurnool (19), Rajanna Sircilla (19), Kamareddy (17), Mancherial (14), Siddipet (12), Mulugu (12), Jangaon (10), Jayashankar-Bhupalapally (10), Wanaparthy (9), Warangal Rural (8), Mahbubnagar (8), Narayanpet (2) and Vikarabad (2).

Currently, there are 12,955 active coronavirus positive cases in the state.