Telangana Dasara Holidays 2025: Schools, Colleges & Exams
Telangana schools get holidays from Sept 21–Oct 3. Junior colleges and universities have different dates. Check reopening, FA-2, SA-1, and exam schedules here.
Schools in Telangana will have holidays from September 21 to October 3. They will reopen on October 4 (Saturday). Students who miss that day can return on October 6 (Monday). Junior colleges will have holidays from September 28 to October 5. They will also reopen on October 6.
Before the break, schools must finish the FA-2 exams. After reopening, the SA-1 exams will be held from October 24 to 31. Results will be announced on November 6. For junior colleges, half-yearly exams are scheduled from November 10 to 15.
Universities have also set their holiday schedules. JNTU-Hyderabad will have holidays from September 29 to October 4. Osmania University (OU) will have holidays from September 28 to October 5.
