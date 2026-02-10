  1. Home
News

Telangana Declares Holiday for Municipal Election Polling Day

  Created On:  10 Feb 2026 3:34 PM IST
Telangana Declares Holiday for Municipal Election Polling Day
The Telangana government has announced a holiday on Wednesday for the municipal elections, allowing voters to cast their ballots. The holiday applies to factories, shops, and industries within the jurisdiction of the municipalities and municipal corporations where elections are taking place, as well as employees and workers working in these areas. The order was issued on Tuesday to facilitate voter participation.

Municipal elections will be conducted across the state in a single phase, covering 116 municipalities and 7 corporations. A total of 12,930 candidates are contesting. The Election Commission has set up 8,203 polling stations and 16,301 ballot boxes for the elections, scheduled for tomorrow from 7 am to 5 pm. Results are expected to be announced on 13 February.

All arrangements for the polling process have been completed, with liquor shops ordered to remain closed during voting hours. Strict security measures are in place, and officials are urging residents to exercise their right to vote. The decision aims to ensure maximum voter participation in the elections.

