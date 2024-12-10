Telangana: Dengue and Chikungunya Surge in State

Telangana has seen a big rise in dengue cases this year. By October 31, there were 9,761 cases, which is more than the 8,016 cases reported in 2023. More than 3,000 of these cases happened in September and October alone.

By August 31, the state had 6,405 dengue cases, meaning there was an increase of 3,356 cases in just two months.

Dengue is spread by Aedes mosquitoes, and the monsoon season creates perfect conditions for mosquitoes to breed in stagnant water.

In addition to dengue, the state also saw a rise in chikungunya and malaria cases. By October 31, there were 235 malaria cases, which is more than the 200 cases reported in August, but fewer than the 420 cases in 2023. Chikungunya cases increased sharply from 178 in August to 435 by October 31. By November 21, there were 447 chikungunya cases after testing 13,320 samples.

The Telangana Health Department took several steps to control the diseases. They increased surveillance during the monsoon season, held coordination meetings, and focused on mosquito control.

The department also made sure there were enough testing kits and medicines available at health facilities.