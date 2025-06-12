Telangana Deputy CM Emphasises Role of Chartered Accountants in Nation Building

Hyderabad - Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu delivered an inspiring keynote address at a national-level conference for Chartered Accountant (CA) students, held in Hyderabad. He underscored the significant role of chartered accountants in the management of the country's financial health and security, stating, “CA is not just a job; it is a partnership in nation building.”

Addressing the students, Bhatti highlighted the importance of integrity in the profession, remarking, “Your honesty is your most valuable asset. In this era of rapid technological change and automation, adhering to ethics has become increasingly vital. Everything you do should reflect honesty, fairness, and responsibility.”

The Deputy CM shared the Telangana government's vision for positioning the state on the global map, with a focus on several mega projects. He announced plans to develop Hyderabad as an economic hub for chartered accountants, including the establishment of an Artificial Intelligence Park. “We are transforming Hyderabad into a global centre through initiatives in IT, pharmaceuticals, textiles, and artificial intelligence,” he explained.

Bhatti further noted that Telangana is now competing not only with other Indian states but with developed countries worldwide. He described major projects such as the Regional Ring Road, Musi Revitalisation, and Future City initiatives as landmarks in Telangana’s ongoing development.

In conclusion, the Deputy CM urged the CA students to advance with knowledge and morality intertwined and called on them to actively participate in Telangana’s rise, emphasising the collective effort required to drive the state forward on its path to progress.