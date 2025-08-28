Telangana DGP alerts officials amid heavy rainfall in the state

In response to severe rainfall affecting Telangana, state DGP Jitender has announced that authorities are on high alert. So far, 2,000 individuals have been rescued from the flood-affected areas, with the operations supported by the Indian Air Force and Army using two helicopters.

DGP Jitender highlighted the formation of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), comprising 2,000 personnel, who are conducting rescue operations in coordination with the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF). He stated that the teams are focused on ensuring no lives are lost during this critical period and have been achieving commendable results since last year.

During an interview with ABN Andhra Jyothi on Thursday, DGP Jitender reported ongoing heavy rainfall across Telangana. He assured that the police department is executing prompt relief measures, particularly as Vinayaka Chavithi celebrations are underway.

While acknowledging that rain in Hyderabad has mostly occurred during the night and posed no immediate threat, he expressed confidence in the city’s preparedness to handle further heavy rainfall and flooding. Relief teams have been organised from the DGP office, and it was noted that significant damage has occurred to main roads in Kamareddy and Siddipet districts, along with the destruction of a railway track. DGP Jitender confirmed that measures are being implemented to restore transport infrastructure swiftly.