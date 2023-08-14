Telangana DGP gives Important Tips to IAS probationers

Telangana Director-General of Police Anjani Kumar on Monday explained in detail various reforms introduced in the police department after the formation of Telangana to eight IAS probationers of Telangana cadre.

The DGP interacted with them as part of their orientation training program to visit the office of Director-General of Police here.

Anjani Kumar discussed the reforms in the police department along with other initiatives and welfare measures.

The eight IAS probationers Radhika Gupta, Dr. P Srija, Faizan Ahmad, P Gouthami, Pinkesh Kumar, Lenin Vatsal Toppo, Shivendra Pratap and Sanchit Gangwar took part in the interaction programme.