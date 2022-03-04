Telangana DGP Mahender Reddy rubbishes Revanth Reddy's allegations

Hyderabad: The Director General of Police (DGP), M Mahender Reddy, on Thursday dismissed the allegations made by Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president A Revanth Reddy against IAS and IPS officers in the State.

The DGP clarified that he was availing medical leave since February 18, after suffering hairline fractures to his shoulder bone. The officer issued a statement and noted that he suffered injuries after falling at his house and the doctors have confirmed three fractures after examining the x-ray, CT scan and MRI reports. Since then, he was suggested to take rest and he was availing medical leave from February 18 to March 4.

He further stated that he would join the duty as per the advice of doctors and added that he was taking medicines and undergoing physiotherapy and other exercises.

The officer took strong exception to Revanth Reddy's remarks that the State government forcibly sent him on leave. It's not proper on the part of Revanth Reddy, who is heading the State unit of a national party, to make false statements without verifying the facts, the DGP added, condemning Revanth Reddy's attempts to use the names of police officers to derive political mileage.

"These false statements will demoralise the confidence of police personnel," said Mahender Reddy. He requested Revanth Reddy to restrain from making such statements against senior All India Services officers and other officials.