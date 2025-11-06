Live
Telangana DGP Shivadhar Reddy inaugurates training for new batch of DSPs
The training programme for 115 Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs) in Group 1 commenced today at the Telangana Police Academy (TGPA) in...
The training programme for 115 Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs) in Group 1 commenced today at the Telangana Police Academy (TGPA) in Rajendranagar. The event was inaugurated by DGP Shivadhar Reddy, who was received with a salute by TGPA Director Abhilasha Bisht.
Addressing the assembled cohort, DGP Reddy highlighted that this is the largest DSP batch to date. He acknowledged that the upcoming ten months of training will pose significant challenges but expressed confidence that the probationary DSPs would succeed in navigating these hurdles.
The DGP emphasised the importance of earning the trust and respect of the community while carrying out their duties as police officers. He encouraged the newly recruited female DSPs to serve as role models for future generations. Reddy stressed the need for camaraderie during their training, urging them to support one another.
He outlined three key principles for success in their roles: integrity, empathy, and professional excellence. Additionally, DGP Reddy underscored the necessity of networking, stating that maintaining connections would be vital not only throughout the training period but also after they assume their official duties.