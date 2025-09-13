Telangana DGP stresses on use of CCTV cameras for railway safety

Hyderabad: Telangana’s Director General of Police, Dr Jitender, has emphasised the extensive use of CCTV cameras at railway stations to ensure passenger safety and to curb thefts and drug trafficking. During the State Level Security Committee for Railways (SLSCR) meeting at the DGP’s office on Friday, Dr Jitender instructed that stringent action must be taken against crimes such as thefts, suspicious deaths, crimes against women, and drug supply.

The DGP also stressed the need for frequent coordination meetings between Government Railway Police (GRP) and Railway Protection Force (RPF) officials to strengthen security measures. He further directed that proper verification of private individuals working on railway premises should be ensured and that Operation AAHT, which is aimed at combating human trafficking, should be continued vigorously. Dr Jitender also underlined the importance of speedy filing of charge sheets against offenders and instructed concerned officers to register cases against property offenders under the category of ‘gangs files.’

The meeting was attended by several senior officials, including Additional DGP (Personnel) Anil Kumar, Inspector General of Police (Road Safety & Railways) Ramesh Naidu, and Principal Chief Security Commissioner Aromasingh Thakur.