Telangana: Doctors withdraw resignation at Kamareddy district Main Hospital

Kamareddy: Six doctors, working on contract basis at Kamareddy District Main Hopsital, have rejoined on Sunday. These doctors have resigned due to work pressure and also due to the fear of getting themselves contacted with coronavirus.

District Collector Dr A Sharath held a meeting with them on Sunday and persuaded them to withdraw their resignation. The doctors requested the Collector and Hospital Superintendent to make measures in the hospital for the patients to maintain social distance.

Additional Collector Venkatesh Dothure, District Medical Officer Chandrashekhar and Hospital Superintendent Ajay Kumar were also present.