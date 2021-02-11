Telangana: Domestic waste turns into organic fertilisers

Abdullapurmet : The lack of awareness has resulted in people throwing the household waste in public places everywhere. People earlier did not know how to utilize the household waste and it was seen dumped by the road side.

However, this trend is now decreasing in the district after dumping yards were set up in urban areas under Palle Pragathi scheme. The collected waste is being dumped in the dumping yards which is giving way for creation of organic manure.

The government officials has set up dumping yards in Abdullapurmet mandal in 18 gram panchayats.The sanitary workers will bring the waste collected door-to-door to the dumping yards, andhere the waste is segregated as inorganic and organic, and the latter is shredded and dumped into cubical cement tanks for decomposition.

While the waste decomposes in 30-40 days, a microorganism solution will be added to control odour and also to hasten the process. The dried compost is sieved to produce organic manure. Recyclable inorganic waste such as plastics, glassware and milk sachets are sold to those dealing in used goods. The centres will have incinerators to process sanitary napkins and diapers.

The locals said that setting up dumping yards in the mandal is advantageous for farmers and as well as for locals as from now on the waste would not be dumped and burned by roadsides. The officials said that the manure from dumping yards would also be used for Haritha Haram saplings.