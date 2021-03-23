Telangana: Dry weather prevails

Begumpet: Dry weather prevailed over Telangana during the last 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Monday, contrary to the forecast of thunderstorms prevailing in over ten Telangana districts. The highest maximum temperature of 37.4 degrees Celsius was recorded in Bhadrachalam and Khammam, the IMD bulletin said. Cloudy sky, cyclonic circulation and north-south trough contributed to bringing down the hot weather conditions.

The other day temperatures elsewhere in the State were: Adilabad 37.3, Mahbubnagar 37.1, Ramagundam 37, Nizamabad 36.7, Medak 36.2, Nalgonda 36, Dundigal 35.4, Hyderabad 35, Hakimpet 34.2, Hanamkonda 33.5. According to the bulletin, there was an appreciable rise in day temperatures ranging from 2.1 to 4 deg C in some parts, while there was no large change in most areas. They were appreciably below normal by 3.1 to 5 degrees Celsuis in some other parts.

With partly cloudy sky forecast from march 23 to 28, the day temperatures in Hyderabad are listed as 36, 36, 36, 37, 37 and 37 deg C respectively. The corresponding night temperatures are to be 22, 21, 23. 23, 23 and 24 deg C respectively.

Meanwhile, the lowest minimum of 19.2 degrees Celsius was recorded in Medak during the last 24 hours. The night temperatures were appreciably below normal ranging from -3.1 to -5 deg C in some parts. They were normal in many parts and below normal by -1.6 to -3 deg C in some areas.

The other minimum temperatures were: Ramagundam 21, Hanamkonda 21.5, Dundigal 21.8, yHyderabad 22, Hakimpet 22.1, Nalgonda 22.4, Nizamabad 23.1, Bhadrachalam 23.2, Mahbubnagar 24 and Khammam 24.2.