Telangana EdCET 2025 Results Announced

The results for the Telangana EdCET 2025, conducted for admission to the Bachelor of Education (B.Ed) programme, were released on Saturday. Chairman Balakishta Reddy, along with K. Pratap Reddy, Vice-Chancellor of Kakatiya University, and other officials, unveiled the results at the State Higher Education Council office.

Out of 32,106 candidates who sat the EdCET examination, 30,944 students successfully passed, resulting in a pass rate of 96.38 per cent.

The top performers in the examination included Ganapathi Shastri from Hyderabad, who secured the first rank with 126 marks, followed closely by Sarachandra, also from Hyderabad, who achieved the second rank with 121 marks. Nagaraju from Warangal shared the third rank, also with a score of 121 marks.