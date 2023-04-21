Telangana: Education departmet to set up virtual reality labs in five government schools

Hyderabad: Making education for students fun as well as interactive, the Education department is all set to establish science, technology, engineering and mathematics virtual reality(VR) labs in five government schools across the State.

According to the department officials, the labs will provide interactive learning experiences to students. As a pilot project, it has been launched in five government schools.

The lab in each school will be equipped with 20 VR headsets or headgear, 20 bean bags, one tablet each, a storage case and 1 KVA UPS. These labs are meant for teaching and learning general science, mathematics, biology, physics and chemistry for classes V to X.

Till date to explain biology chapters teachers had to draw diagram on blackboard. From the next academic year, on wearing it, students will be able to learn lessons in an interactive and 3D/5D mode. The VR headgear comes loaded with content that is mapped to State curriculum. The VR devices provide interactive learning experiences to students, said an official.

For establishing the VR labs, the department has roped in the Telangana State Technology Services Ltd to select the service provider via a tendering process, he added.