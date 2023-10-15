Telangana elections: Congress releases first list, Seethakka to contest for third time

Congress MLA Seetakka was announced as the Congress party candidate from the Mulugu constituency. In the newly released candidate list, it was revealed that MLA Seetakka will be contesting from Mulugu once again. In the 2009 elections, she contested from the TDP party and emerged victorious against her rival, Podem Veeraiah.



However, she did not contested in the 2014 elections. In the 2018 assembly elections, MLA Sitakka contested against TRS candidate Ajmira Chandulal and secured a landslide victory.



In the first phase list released by Congress party there are 55 candidates announced where 12 candidates were new ones and rest are those who contested earlier in Congress ticket. The Congress has given two tickets each to Mathampally Hanumantha Rao and Uttam Kumar Reddy families.



Jaiveer Reddy, the son of senior Congress leader Jana Reddy, has been given the ticket from Nagarjunasagar constituency. This has garnered significant attention, especially as Nomula Bhagat is contesting from the BRS party. The Nagarjunasagar constituency is expected to witness an interesting battle between these two young leaders, adding to the excitement of the elections.



It is noteworthy that Jana Reddy is not contesting the elections for the first time, and his absence has created anticipation among the voters. Jana Reddy's youngest son, Jaiveer Reddy, has been engaging with the public through the Girijana Chaitanya Yatra. Starting his padayatra from Gameya Naik Tanda of Peddavoor mandal, Jaiveer Reddy has been highlighting the development initiatives undertaken during his father's tenure. As a senior Congress leader, Jana Reddy will provide support from behind the scenes, aiming for his son's victory. However, the extent to which he will be successful in safeguarding his political legacy remains to be seen.