Telangana emerging as dream destination for higher education

Hyderabad: The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Telangana, in partnership with the Department of Collegiate & Technical Education & State Council of Higher Education, organised the third edition of its flagship conference EDU summit with theme 'Academic Excellence in Higher Education through Industry Collaborations' here on December 21.

Navin Mittal, Commissioner, Collegiate & Technical Education, said the CII-ALPLA's dual apprenticeship programme has brought amazing positive transformation in the select diploma students in one year. "We are witnessing a serious concern with regard to more students opting for CSE/ IT courses and core courses are not being preferred. The core of growth engine lies with manufacturing sector and few core sector companies could join forces together and work closely with the academia in bringing positive transformation. Under curriculum redesign, soft skills are being included as part of the credit courses and students are bound to complete them. Specialisation in minors is being brought into engineering education from this year. More seats are being added to new and emerging areas.

Prof. R Limbadri, chairman of Council of Higher Education, mentioned that it was taking many measures to improve the industry-academia collaboration. "Core groups are being formed to strengthen curriculum, internships".

Prof. Katta Narasimha Reddy, JNTU Vice-Chancellor, said industry could consider sponsoring research projects so that knowledge could flow from industry to academic institutions. "Our institutions need to compete with international academic institutions".

Prof. BS Murty, cornvenor, Education & Skills Panel, CII Telangana & Director, IIT-Hyderabad, said many colleges were introducing new courses and changing current courses according to industry needs. "Industry could collaborate with institutions on professors of practice programme where industry experts could take up few courses in academic institutions. Also academic experts should be allowed to take up long-term internships in industry. Telangana should become a dream destination for students in higher education".

Sameer Goel, chairman, CII Telangana, said education system in the country focuses more on knowledge acquisition and less on skill development. However, employers expect their new hires to become productive as soon as they join the organisation. Thus, there is a clear case for effective on the job training (OJT) for youth to become employable. The rapid pace at which technological innovations are taking place has brought OJT to centre stage of training. Collaboration between academia and industry will foster innovation. This will find right solutions to problems and also create value for the institution, industry as well as society for academic excellence.

Prof. L Rathaiah, chairman, Vignan University, observed that "we have encourage youth and motivate them to achieve success. Both industry and academia need to fill few gaps and contribute to knowledge transfer and establishing research labs. "Define the industry needs well to the academia." Prof. V Venkata Ramana, TSCHE vice-chairman, addressing the valedictory session said "we need to build institutions designed for students' success.