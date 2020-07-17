Telangana Engineering colleges to reopen on August 17

Hyderabad: Amid corona pandemic, the government on Thursday took some significant decisions to streamline the education sector, which includes a new schedule for the conduct of Common Entrance Tests (CETs), holding exams for degree, postgraduation and engineering final years and promote students of other classes without examinations.



The government also decided to start the engineering calendar year from August 17 and prepare a plan to start new academic year and the introduction of new system in teaching pattern in tune with the guidelines issued by the Union government recently. The government will also study the educational system adopted by other states in the post Covid time.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao held a high-level review meeting on education with top officials at Pragati Bhavan. He announced that the government will introduce long-term action plans to bring reforms and strengthen the education system. He instructed the officials to come out with suitable recommendations and proposals to revamp the education system hit by the corona pandemic. KCR also asked the officials to hold meetings with experts and educationists and seek their suggestions to bring the entire education sector on track. The government also decided to strictly adhere to the norms set by the UGC and AICTE (All India Council for Technical Education).

A workshop is also being organised with different sections to analyse the functioning of the existing government schools, Intermediate and degree colleges and introduce reforms to consolidate the education system in the public sector. Education Minister P Sabita Indra Reddy, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar and others were present in the meeting.