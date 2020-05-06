Telangana enhances liquor rates, here's the full list

Telangana: The Excise Department in Telangana enhanced the liquor rate based on the size and type of the liquor bottle. There is a 16 per cent hike in the price of liquor and 11 per cent on cheap liquor. And the beer will cost Rs 30 more per bottle from today.

Liquor other than beer is classified into four categories -- Ordinary, Medium, Premium and Scotch. And for each category, the hike is as follows.

Ordinary category : 90 ml/180 ml size – Rs 10; 375 ml size – Rs 20; and 750 ml size – Rs 40

Medium category : 90 ml/180 ml size – Rs 20; 375 ml size – Rs 40;and 750 ml size – Rs 80

Premium category: 90 ml/180 ml size – Rs 30; 375 ml size – Rs 60; and 750 ml size – Rs 120

Scotch category: 90 ml/180 ml size –Rs 40; 375 ml size – Rs 80; and 750 mls size – Rs 160

The government directed the excise officials to make sure the stock available in A4 shops as per verification report submitted and remit the difference amount in the government treasury by the way of challan/demand draft. Meanwhile, shops which have not completed the verification of stocks will remain closed.

Tipplers rushed to the liquor shops as the shops were opened after 42 days. People were seen standing in the queue line in front of the liquor shops from 8 am. The shops will remain open from 10 am to 6 pm.