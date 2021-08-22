Telangana: Etela Rajender's key follower Pingali Ramesh resigns to BJP

In a rude shock to Etela Rajender, Pingali Ramesh, vice chairman of Karimnagar KDCC Bank who is the key support of former minister has resigned from the BJP stating that he is leaving the party unable to stand the BJP ideologies. He said he was attracted to government welfare schemes and was joining the TRS party.



However, former minister and BJP leader Etela Rajender said that it is the responsibility of the people to question. He said that hundreds of crores were being spent in the constituency due to his resignation. On Saturday, he visited Vantadupula, Sirisedu, Marrivanipalli, and Bujunur villages in Illandakunta mandal of Karimnagar district.



He met the people and greeted them. On this occasion, many shared their sorrows and hardships with the former minister. Later, few leaders joined the BJP under the presence of Etela Rajender.