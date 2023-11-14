Live
- Armed robbers raid Indian restaurant in New Zealand, flee with cash
- Children are country's future; everyone's duty to safeguard them: President Murmu
- Israeli forces outside main Gaza hospital, offer to send in incubators
- BJP toppled Cong govt in MP by purchasing MLAs, alleges Rahul; says his party will win 150 seats
- Kerala CM warns against forces who try to destroy cooperative sector to help big corporates
- Uttam Singh to lead India at FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup 2023
- Sharad Pawar: Sentiments of youth on Maratha quotas strong, can't be ignored
- On Children’s Day, teachers call for fight against misinformation on new-age tobacco devices to protect children
- Police SI dies, home guard injured as tractor mows them down in Bihar's Jamui
- Tulsi Vivah 2023 Celebrating the union of Saint Basil and Lord Vishnu
Just In
Telangana Fire dept warns people storing hazardous materials, chemicals
Hyderabad: The Telangana State Disaster Response and Fire Service department warned people from storing hazardous materials and chemicals in...
Hyderabad: The Telangana State Disaster Response and Fire Service department warned people from storing hazardous materials and chemicals in residential areas.
The department issued an advisory following the accident in which nine people died and several others received burn injuries and suffered smoke inhalation-related problems.
According to the advisory, the citizens were requested to bring to the notice of the fire, police and GHMC officials if they come across any such unauthorised storage and usage of hazardous materials in residential areas. The building owners were advised to install firefighting measures as per the national building code applicable to the type of building and occupancies. They were also urged to periodically maintain firefighting systems and check them on a day-to-day basis. The larger business complexes or establishments should appoint fire safety officers just like security staff.
The staircases should not be locked and should never be used as dumping places for waste materials. The department further warned them to keep setbacks free so that the place could be used by fire vehicles in case of an emergency. Periodical practice of fire drills by the inmates and intimating 101 in case of emergency without fail were the other pieces of advice.