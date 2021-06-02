Telangana Formation Day: KCR Pays Tribute To Martyrs Memorial Stupa In Gun Park

Telangana Formation Day 2021: Chief Minister KCR paid tributes at the Martyrs' Memorial Stupa in Gunpark on the occasion of Telangana Formation Day. Afterward, CM KCR went directly to Pragati Bhavan from Gun Park and participated in the inauguration ceremony.

Police officials also paid their respects on this special occasion. For the second year in a row in the wake of the corona outbreak, the Telangana Formation Day celebrations are going on modestly across the state. On the occasion of Telangana Formation Day, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, President Of India Ramnath Kovind, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished the people of the state.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Best wishes to the people of Telangana on the state's Formation Day. The state is blessed with a unique culture and hardworking people who have excelled in many areas. Praying for the good health and well-being of the people of Telangana. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 2, 2021

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu

తెలంగాణ ప్రజలకు రాష్ట్ర అవతరణ దినోత్సవ శుభాకాంక్షలు. ఘనమైన చరిత్ర, విశిష్ట సంస్కృతులకు నిలయమైన తెలంగాణ.. సహజ వనరులతో, నైపుణ్యం కల్గిన మానవ వనరులతో వివిధ రంగాల్లో గణనీయమైన ప్రగతిని, స్వయం సమృద్ధిని సాధిస్తూ దేశాభివృద్ధిలో తనవంతు పాత్రను కొనసాగించాలని ఆకాంక్షిస్తున్నాను. #Telangana — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) June 2, 2021

President Of India Ramnath Kovind

Greetings to all especially to the people of Telangana on Statehood Day. I wish Telangana continues to expand its traditional, modern & futuristic industries. It has fulfilled the national objective of providing water to every home. Wishing a bright future for the people of state — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) June 2, 2021

Governor Tamilsai Soundarajan wished the people of Telangana. She said the state was creating a new history in development and welfare. She expressed hope that the government, with the efforts of the people, would soon be out of the corona.

Heartiest wishes to all on the occasion of the Telangana State Formation Day.

Tributes to all those martyrs, who laid down their lives for the cause of Telangana.

Wishing the Telangana State a great success on the path of progress and prosperity.#JaiTelangana — Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan (@DrTamilisaiGuv) June 2, 2021

On the occasion of Telangana State Formation Day, CM KCR wished the people of the state. He said that Telangana, which has been achieved after many struggles and sacrifices in a democratic manner, was proudly maintained in all spheres. The CM said he was happy to have sustainability with solid foundations during the 7 years. He said that the Telangana government will implement the slogans of the movement one by one.

KCR said that he was proud that Telangana, which has become the 29th state in the country, has maintained an ideal level for the country and its fellow states in the fields of development and welfare. We are looking into the neglected sectors in the state. The government is implementing several schemes aimed at the development and welfare of ninety percent of the SC, ST, BC, and minority communities in Telangana. He said there was an inspiration to pay a solid tribute through development to the sacrifices of sincere martyrs to put public aspirations into action.

CM KCR thanked the people for their cooperation in the solid victory received by the state of Telangana. He said the state treasure is in some trouble due to the corona disaster but was moving forward with the cooperation of the people from time to time. The confidence and admiration that people place on him are what make him so courageous. KCR has made it clear that he will not rest until the state is transformed into a golden Telangana.