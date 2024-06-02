Telangana Formation Day; Revanth Reddy pays tribute to Martyrs at Gun Park

The state government of Telangana is gearing up to State Formation Day with dignity and honor. Chief Minister Revanth Reddy led the way by paying tribute to the Martyrs Stupa at Gun Park, commemorating the sacrifices made by those who laid down their lives for the state. Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka, along with Ministers and Congress MLAs, also paid their respects at the Stupa of the immortal heroes.

In preparation for the celebrations, the surroundings of Tankbund in Hyderabad have been beautified. Later in the day, the national flag will be unveiled and various programs will be held on the parade ground. The evening festivities at Tankbund will be a grand affair, with special performances by art troupes from different districts showcasing the rich culture and traditions of Telangana.

The state government is leaving no stone unturned to ensure that the state formation day celebrations in Telangana are a memorable and meaningful event for all its citizens.