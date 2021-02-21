Telangana: Former MLA from Congress Srisailam Goud quits party

Former MLA Kuna Srisailam Goud on Sunday quit Congress party and sent the resignation letter to the party senior leader Uttam Kumar Reddy. Srinivas Goud is said to have been dissatisfied with the affairs in the party for some time. At present, Srisailam Goud is serving as Medchal district Congress committee president.

Rumours were on rife that Srisailam Goud would join BJP soon as he was holding talks with the BJP leaders DK Aruna for the past few days.

On the other hand, BJP state president Bandi Sanjay and DK Aruna went to Delhi on Saturday evening while Srisailam Goud flew down to Delhi today morning. Srisailam is believed to join BJP in the presence of BJP national president JP Nadda.

Srisailam Goud won as MLA from Quthbullapur assembly constituency in 2009 as an independent candidate and later joined Congress party.