Telangana: Former union minister's PA missing in NSP canal

Personal assistant of former union minister Renuka Chowdary, Sunna Ravi went missing in the Nagarjuna Sagar canal in Khammam on Wednesday. Ravi is said to have ventured into the water for swimming before he went missing.

Family members of Ravi refused to admit his missing in the water saying that he was an expert swimmer. Meanwhile, the police deployed swimmers to trace Ravi. They suspected that Ravi may have suffered a heart attack while swimming and went missing.

Sunna Ravi is recognized as the follower and PA of Congress leader Renuka Chowdary. Locals said that Ravi could swim constantly for about 11 km. The police found Ravi's bike, footwear and bag near the canal.

The police registered a case and took up the investigation.