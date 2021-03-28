Telangana: Gazette notification on raise of retirement age issued

The Telangana government on Saturday released a gazette notification on the enhancement of retirement age to all government staff in the state.

It was already known that the Chief Minister announced the raise in retirement age from 58 to 61 years in the legislative assembly.

Also, a gazette notification on increase in the pension of former MLAs and MLCs, raise in medical expenses and the monetary bill for the year 2021-22 has also been released.

A total of four bills were approved by both the legislative houses in the budget sessions ended on March 26. The gazette notification will be released after seeking approval from the government.